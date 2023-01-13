Thanks to*Toys are Russ YouTube channel
*we can share for your a nice interview with Hasbro designers*Mark Maher and Evan Brooks. This is a fun interview where*Mark and Evan discuss childhood memories of this beloved brand, figure designs whether Rumble is Red or Blue, what happened to retractable fists and much more. The interview is almost one hour long but we are sure it’s worth watching. Watch the video after the break and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
