Jim Sorenson and Chris McFeely*summarised and showed off fanart interpretations of Ron Friedman?s first Transformers The Movie script on theirpresentation at*TFNation 2022
. Now, via*TF.Spacestation-Online YouTube channel
*we can share for you videos with the complete presentation for your viewing pleasure. We are sure many fans who weren’t able to attend the convention will enjoy having the chance to watch this event now. Watch the videos (3 parts and an extra “making of” video)* after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post TFNation 2022 Ron Friedman?s First TFTM Script Panel – Full Presentation Now Available Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...