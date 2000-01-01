On the surface, this is my look at the Hot Soldiers 15/16 FLy Over Mountain and Taxi, better known as CLiffjumper and Hubcap, respectively. However, on a deeper level, this leads to a comparison and discussion of Generations, Earthrise and, now, this 3P Cliffjumper (and by asociation Hubcap). Seems there is a Cliffjumper for any type of collector. It all boils down to taste, preference and, of course, cost/value analysis. One this is for sure, it definitely is NOT one size fits all!
https://youtu.be/KWxI-RlVh3w