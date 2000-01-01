Today, 03:06 PM #1 GotBot Animated Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,503 Hot Soldiers 15/16 Fly Over Mountain and Taxi (Cliffjumper and Hubcap)



https://youtu.be/KWxI-RlVh3w On the surface, this is my look at the Hot Soldiers 15/16 FLy Over Mountain and Taxi, better known as CLiffjumper and Hubcap, respectively. However, on a deeper level, this leads to a comparison and discussion of Generations, Earthrise and, now, this 3P Cliffjumper (and by asociation Hubcap). Seems there is a Cliffjumper for any type of collector. It all boils down to taste, preference and, of course, cost/value analysis. One this is for sure, it definitely is NOT one size fits all!

