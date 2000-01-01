Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Hot Soldiers 15/16 Fly Over Mountain and Taxi (Cliffjumper and Hubcap)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:06 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,503
Hot Soldiers 15/16 Fly Over Mountain and Taxi (Cliffjumper and Hubcap)
On the surface, this is my look at the Hot Soldiers 15/16 FLy Over Mountain and Taxi, better known as CLiffjumper and Hubcap, respectively. However, on a deeper level, this leads to a comparison and discussion of Generations, Earthrise and, now, this 3P Cliffjumper (and by asociation Hubcap). Seems there is a Cliffjumper for any type of collector. It all boils down to taste, preference and, of course, cost/value analysis. One this is for sure, it definitely is NOT one size fits all!

https://youtu.be/KWxI-RlVh3w
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot DINOBOTS HEADMASTER CHROMEDOME w. STYLER MINIBOTS CASSETTES
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Trans Metals DEPTH CHARGE Heroic Maximal New In Box
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Trans Metals RAMPAGE Evil Predacon New In Box
Transformers
Pre Transformers Diaclone DRILL DASHER Complete w. Box
Transformers
Iron Factory Transformers IF EX-24X War Giant Catastrophe Bruticus Damaged
Transformers
Vintage 1986 Transformers G1 Cassettes Ramhorn Eject NOS In Package 5935 5724
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.