Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 5 WWII Bumblebee, Barricade & Sideswipe Packaging
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*f90happy*for sharing images of the back of the packaging of the next*Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 5 toys: WWII Bumblebee, Barricade & Sideswipe. These images show us the usual 4-language presentation, remarking the “Big Screen Inpired scale detail and backdrop”, and using stock images and the numbers of steps for each figure. We have a look at SS-26 WWII Bumblebee, SS-28 Transformers Movie 2007 Barricade and SS-29 Dark Of The Moon Sideswipe. From this Wave 5 we are only missing the SS-27 Clunker Bumblebee (Rusty 1976 Camaro) and SS-30 Dark Of The Moon Crankcase. Check the » Continue Reading.
