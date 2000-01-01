|
Ontario Collectors Con 2019 is Sunday, January 27th in Mississauga
*Ontario Collectors Con 2019* will be *Sunday, January 27th* at the Hilton Mississauga Meadowvale Dealer registration is now available. Ontario...
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.