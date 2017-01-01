Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:12 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,734
Transformers: Optimus Prime Issue #3 Incentive Cover


Thanks to Previews World, we have with us the Incentive Cover for Transformers: Optimus Prime*Issue #3. What’s so cool is the fact that the cover mirrors Transformers: Lost Light Issue #2 Incentive Cover. OPTIMUS PRIME #3 10 COPY INCV NOV160414 (W) John Barber (A) Kei Zama (CA) Joana Lafuente An uneasy peace between Optimus Prime and the newly arrived Junkions is threatened by Soundwave’s discovery within their massive ship… Part of IDW’s Artist’s Edition Cover Month! In Shops: Jan 25, 2017 Check out the full image, after the jump.

The post Transformers: Optimus Prime Issue #3 Incentive Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
