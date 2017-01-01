Thanks to Previews World
, we have with us the Incentive Cover for Transformers: Optimus Prime*Issue #3. What's so cool is the fact that the cover mirrors Transformers: Lost Light Issue #2 Incentive Cover
. OPTIMUS PRIME #3 10 COPY INCV NOV160414 (W) John Barber (A) Kei Zama (CA) Joana Lafuente An uneasy peace between Optimus Prime and the newly arrived Junkions is threatened by Soundwave’s discovery within their massive ship… Part of IDW’s Artist’s Edition Cover Month! In Shops: Jan 25, 2017 Check out the full image, after the jump.
