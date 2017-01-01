Amazon UK has a new book listing
not available on their US counterpart (yet). The new book is based on Transformers: Robots In Disguise and the target readers are little kids. Transformers Robots in Disguise Autobot Activities: Over 40 Activities! (Activity Book With Covermount) It’s time to rev up and roll out with Bumble and his fearless team with Transformers Robots in Disguise Autobot Activities. Find out which Autobot you are most like, invent new equipment, crack Optimus Prime’s secret code and so much more with this awesome activity book! This cool activity book comes with over 40 activities » Continue Reading.
