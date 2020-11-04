Via*???*Weibo*
we can share for you new promotional images of the upcoming Transformers The Last Knight Bumblebee Smart Kit (Model Kit)*By Trumpeter. This is an officially licensed easy-to-build model kit which comes pre-painted*and doesn?t need any glue, featuring a pretty good articulation range. Trumpeter had been releasing Bumblebee Movie model kits of the same scale previously with*Bumblebee
,*Blitzwing
,*Cliffjumper
, Arcee and Soundwave
. According to the information shared, this new The Last Knight Bumblebee stands 9.5 cm tall once assembled, has got more than 70 parts and 27 articulation points. It also includes his battle hammer, arm gun and » Continue Reading.
