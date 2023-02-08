Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Officially Licensed Transformers VHS-Inspired Posters And Art Prints


The Moore-Art Gallery website have updated listings for new 0fficially licensed Transformers VHS-inspired posters and art prints. Designed by*Royalston (aka George Grey), these are*officially licensed designs available as a reversible poster – one side with weathered and beaten retro covers and the reverse side with a clean look. Each poster is sized 24″ x 16″/60.96 cm x 40.64 cm and available in Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Jazz, Ironhide, Hot Rod, Grimlock, Megatron, Galvatron, Soundwave, Shockwave, Soundwave, Starscream and Unicron style. They are limited to just 75 hand-numbered prints worldwide. Additionally,*artworks for each character are also available as smaller &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Officially Licensed Transformers VHS-Inspired Posters And Art Prints appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



