Transformers Earthrise Starscream ? Possible Factory Error
Nearly one year to the day since the possible running change on Siege Starscream
was discovered and we have yet another mystery from the Hasbro factories to speculate about, once again regarding the current voyager Starscream. User Insane Galvatron has posted an image of their copy of Earthrise Starscream who seems to be sporting an all-too-familiar screaming face as opposed to the deadpan expression he’s supposed to have. However, this may not be a running change to the mold, rather it could be something that was meant for another version of the mold that has yet to be revealed. » Continue Reading.
