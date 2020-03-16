|
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 579 Now Online
Toy Fair 2020 is the focus of this episode, in which we fill with hubris that we waited until Sunstreaker and Trailbreaker were revealed, and then forget to actually talk about Sunstreaker and Trailbreaker. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW 579 February 28 2020 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
