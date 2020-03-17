|
Transformers Studio Series Wave 8 Voyager & Cyberverse Wave 6 Scout Out In Australia
Thanks to*Ozformers
*we can report that Studio Series Wave 8 Voyager and Cyberverse Wave 6 scout are out at Australian retail. Studio Series SS-53 Mixmaster and SS-54 Megatron (Transformers 2007) have started to show up at BigW stores. Cyberverse Scout Ramjet and Dead End were spotted at Toyworld in Victoria. Happy hunting!
