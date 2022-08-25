Third party company Newage Toys have updated their Weibo account
with images of the color prototype of their new*H45 Firefox (Legends Scale Skyfire). This is an impressive cartoon-accurate take of Skyfire for the competitive Legends scale market. Standing 18 cm tall in robot mode, it features a chest piece which has got three configurations: with an Autobot insignia, a Decepticon one or just plain white, and die-cast parts. It’s planned for release by September this year. See the new images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
