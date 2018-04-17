Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Some Bots for Sale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:43 AM   #1
Groovebot
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2018
Location: GTA
Posts: 11
Some Bots for Sale
What's up Transformers fans. It's only been my second year into collecting again, and I've already had the pleasure of meeting so many nice folks here. This will be my first time selling. It's not much, but have a look. Pick up in Mississauga by Square One.

1) MISB Takara Arcee - $40
Originally purchased this for my daughter for her birthday, but recently got a hold of the Titans Return headmaster one, so this one's going up on the chopping block.

2) Titans Return legends class Bumblebee - loose - $7

3) Armada voyager Optimus Prime - $10
Comes with rifle.

4) RID 2001 ultra class Optimus Prime - $10
Comes with pistol, 4 missiles, and worn box. Missing 4 rubber tires and there is some wear on the chrome chest of small Optimus mode. Displays well in combined battle mode (big robot).

5) G1 Hot Rod - $5
No gun, is floppy and has peeling/peeled stickers.


Misscellaneous:

The Walking Dead Compendium Volume 1 - $30
This massive book contains volumes 1-8 of the Walking Dead graphic novels. Book is in good condition, I never got into it, stopped watching the show so didn't bother reading.

Dreamwave Transformers comics (2 of them) - free with any purchase.

My Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...844#post757844
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20190607_132200b.jpg Views: 2 Size: 88.6 KB ID: 43762   Click image for larger version Name: 20180419_165417.jpg Views: 1 Size: 80.0 KB ID: 43766   Click image for larger version Name: 20180419_164003.jpg Views: 1 Size: 79.3 KB ID: 43767   Click image for larger version Name: 20190621_104046.jpg Views: 5 Size: 87.7 KB ID: 43768   Click image for larger version Name: 20180723_082018.jpg Views: 5 Size: 100.2 KB ID: 43769  

Click image for larger version Name: 20180723_103230.jpg Views: 8 Size: 99.2 KB ID: 43770   Click image for larger version Name: 20180723_105450.jpg Views: 5 Size: 99.7 KB ID: 43771   Click image for larger version Name: 20180417_125100.jpg Views: 1 Size: 94.3 KB ID: 43772   Click image for larger version Name: 20180417_124732.jpg Views: 1 Size: 88.2 KB ID: 43773   Click image for larger version Name: 20190621_090744.jpg Views: 2 Size: 95.6 KB ID: 43774  

Click image for larger version Name: 20190621_112852.jpg Views: 1 Size: 97.0 KB ID: 43775  
__________________
My Feedback Thread
Groovebot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
arcee, bumblebee, hot rod, optimus prime, rid

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Monsterbot Grotusque
Transformers
MRTM-13 Lightning/Thundercracker. Maketoys Transformers Sealed NEW
Transformers
Takara Transformers / Super Link Superion SC 26 ? MISB
Transformers
Lot of 17 Vintage 1980's TRANSFORMERS Toys Dinosaurs, Bugs, Animals
Transformers
Transformers Xtransbots Mini Master Series Warrior Staxx
Transformers
G1 jetfire Pre Transformers Macross Valkyrie
Transformers
HUGE Lot of 33 Vintage TRANSFORMERS Toys 1980's Planes, Helicopters

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.