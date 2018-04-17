Groovebot Generation 1 Join Date: Mar 2018 Location: GTA Posts: 11

Some Bots for Sale



1) MISB Takara Arcee - $40

Originally purchased this for my daughter for her birthday, but recently got a hold of the Titans Return headmaster one, so this one's going up on the chopping block.



2) Titans Return legends class Bumblebee - loose - $7



3) Armada voyager Optimus Prime - $10

Comes with rifle.



4) RID 2001 ultra class Optimus Prime - $10

Comes with pistol, 4 missiles, and worn box. Missing 4 rubber tires and there is some wear on the chrome chest of small Optimus mode. Displays well in combined battle mode (big robot).



5) G1 Hot Rod - $5

No gun, is floppy and has peeling/peeled stickers.





Misscellaneous:



The Walking Dead Compendium Volume 1 - $30

This massive book contains volumes 1-8 of the Walking Dead graphic novels. Book is in good condition, I never got into it, stopped watching the show so didn't bother reading.



Dreamwave Transformers comics (2 of them) - free with any purchase.



My Feedback Thread:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...844#post757844 What's up Transformers fans. It's only been my second year into collecting again, and I've already had the pleasure of meeting so many nice folks here. This will be my first time selling. It's not much, but have a look. Pick up in Mississauga by Square One.1) MISB Takara Arcee - $40Originally purchased this for my daughter for her birthday, but recently got a hold of the Titans Return headmaster one, so this one's going up on the chopping block.2) Titans Return legends class Bumblebee - loose - $73) Armada voyager Optimus Prime - $10Comes with rifle.4) RID 2001 ultra class Optimus Prime - $10Comes with pistol, 4 missiles, and worn box. Missing 4 rubber tires and there is some wear on the chrome chest of small Optimus mode. Displays well in combined battle mode (big robot).5) G1 Hot Rod - $5No gun, is floppy and has peeling/peeled stickers.Misscellaneous:The Walking Dead Compendium Volume 1 - $30This massive book contains volumes 1-8 of the Walking Dead graphic novels. Book is in good condition, I never got into it, stopped watching the show so didn't bother reading.Dreamwave Transformers comics (2 of them) - free with any purchase.My Feedback Thread: Attached Thumbnails









My Feedback Thread __________________