Imaginarium Art G1 Skywarp Statue Official Images

Via ????????on Weibo we have a nice set of official images and information of the Imaginarium Art G1 Skywarp Statue. This statue is part of Imaginarium Art's Legacy Of Cybertron line with a smaller scale compared to other releases standing 19.70 inches (50 cm) including the Decepticon insignia base. As usual with other Imaginarium Art products, we can see a highly detailed and amazing statue that we are sure will please fans of the iconic Decepticon Seeker. This will be a limited edition of 200 units worldwide, so it should be a bit expensive.