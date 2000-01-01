Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Getting out of the CHUG game
Today, 09:25 PM
wervenom
Windbreaker
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 7,630
Getting out of the CHUG game
Well the time has come and I have to get out. All CHUGS, Hasbro & 3P, gotta go. All will be going up on eBay 1 season per week as best I can. Link below and best of luck if you choose to bid
https://www.ebay.ca/sch/m.html?item=...enom416&_sop=1
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,334
Re: Getting out of the CHUG game
Oh no,
bro why?
wervenom
Windbreaker
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 7,630
Re: Getting out of the CHUG game
Too much, too many updates, etc. so just gonna stick with MP and 3P MP scale from now on. Just need space is all
