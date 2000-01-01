Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Transformers On Ebay
Reload this Page Getting out of the CHUG game
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:25 PM   #1
wervenom
Windbreaker
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 7,630
Getting out of the CHUG game
Well the time has come and I have to get out. All CHUGS, Hasbro & 3P, gotta go. All will be going up on eBay 1 season per week as best I can. Link below and best of luck if you choose to bid

https://www.ebay.ca/sch/m.html?item=...enom416&_sop=1
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:32 PM   #2
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,334
Re: Getting out of the CHUG game
Oh no,
bro why?
__________________
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
zuffyprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:35 PM   #3
wervenom
Windbreaker
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 7,630
Re: Getting out of the CHUG game
Too much, too many updates, etc. so just gonna stick with MP and 3P MP scale from now on. Just need space is all
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformer R.I.D Robots In Disguise Dinobot Rare Walmart Exclusive Grimlock
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Earthrise Titan Scorponok 100%
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Fuzors - Buzzclaw
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters - Starscream - Deluxe | Like New With Manual
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars - Deluxe - Transmetal Airazor
Transformers
transformers Autobot Ark Dark Side Of The Moon
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Nemesis breaker
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:57 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.