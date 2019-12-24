Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,974

The Chosen Prime Newsletter for December 24, 2019 TFW2005 friend and sponsor The Chosen Prime brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! Greetings from The Chosen Prime! Our annual Holiday Sale is underway! We have new arrivals and pre-orders available this week including those presented below. Let us know if there’s a particular figure you’re looking for that isn’t listed here or on the website. Happy shopping! LATEST PRE-ORDERS





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.