?Here Comes Megatron? Christmas Song by Gary Chalk (Voice of Optimus Primal)



With just a few hours left before Christmas, fan favorite Gary Chalk, voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, has graced us with a Beast Wars style version of the classic “Here Comes Santa Claus” song, now titled “Here Comes Megatron” with lyrics*by Candice N. Santora and Gary himself. Enjoy the video below and let’s hope David Kaye will bless us with some Megatron Christmas surprise this year too.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.