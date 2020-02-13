Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,201

Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Astrotrain & Siege Deluxes Update



One last Siege update before Cybertron reaches this solar system in Earthrise! Today we look at Leader Class Astrotrain, a triple changer space choo choo which will also be releasing in Earthrise packaging. He was a late release in WFC:S. He stays true to the original in that both vehicle modes are kinda forced together, with the train working a tad better. This go round he comes with an extra set of pieces that act as a weapon storage, backpack, feet risers and launch pad. I’m torn on the method for Leaders here in Siege. They are basically Voyagers with



One last Siege update before Cybertron reaches this solar system in Earthrise! Today we look at Leader Class Astrotrain, a triple changer space choo choo which will also be releasing in Earthrise packaging. He was a late release in WFC:S. He stays true to the original in that both vehicle modes are kinda forced together, with the train working a tad better. This go round he comes with an extra set of pieces that act as a weapon storage, backpack, feet risers and launch pad. I'm torn on the method for Leaders here in Siege. They are basically Voyagers with





