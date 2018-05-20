|
Transformers Platinum Edition Rise Of Rodimus Prime Packaging Art By Ken Christiansen
Artist*Ken Christiansen*keeps sharing more of his packaging artwork he has done for Hasbro. Now he has revealed art from the*Platinum Edition*Rise Of Rodimus Prime. The images were shared via*Ken Christiansen
*Facebook account. We have the pencils of the*Platinum Edition Rise Of Rodimus Prime*set (which included repaints of Generations Galvatron and Titanium Rodimus) both the packaging and the inner flap pencils. You can click on the bar to see the mirrored new images on this news post (and our previous round ups too), and then share your impressions at the 2005 Boards!   All our round ups of » Continue Reading.
