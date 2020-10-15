|
Zeta Toys Superitron (Masterpiece Scale Superion) Clear & Metallic Version Images
Third party company Zeta Toys, via their Weibo account
, have shared images of their new special variants of their Superitron combiner (Masterpiece Scale Superion). ZB-06 Superitron features a new metallic finishing while ZB-07 Superitron is another alternative in clear plastic. Both are limited releases of only 500 units. They are planned for release by January 2021. A very nice alternative for your Masterpiece display. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
