Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Zeta Toys Superitron (Masterpiece Scale Superion) Clear & Metallic Version Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,561
Zeta Toys Superitron (Masterpiece Scale Superion) Clear & Metallic Version Images


Third party company Zeta Toys, via their Weibo account, have shared images of their new special variants of their Superitron combiner (Masterpiece Scale Superion). ZB-06 Superitron features a new metallic finishing while ZB-07 Superitron is another alternative in clear plastic. Both are limited releases of only 500 units. They are planned for release by January 2021. A very nice alternative for your Masterpiece display. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

The post Zeta Toys Superitron (Masterpiece Scale Superion) Clear & Metallic Version Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
2003 Transformers Energon Omnicon STRONGARM Action Figure Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Generations War for Cybertron: Siege Leader Class WFC-S13 MISB
Transformers
Transformers Generations Selects Earthrise Deluxe Hubcap - Exclusive In Stock
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe WFC-GS11 Decepticon Exhaust 5.5"
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Dinobots 1984 Vintage (Free Shipping)
Transformers
Transformers G1 Masterpiece Year of the Horse YOTH Optimus Prime MISB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Pretender Grimlock empty box and instruction booklet for toys
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:05 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.