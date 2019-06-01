Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Studio Series SS-43 Voyager KSI Boss In-Hand Images


Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*PrimeVsPrime*we can share for you great in-hand images of the*Transformers Studio Series SS-43 Voyager KSI Boss. KSI Boss, from the Age Of Extinction live-action film,*is a very nice redeco of The Last Knight Nitro Zeus, and it really improves the look of the mold adding some shiny silver paint and several extra details. This is a great chance to add this mold into your collections, specially if you missed Nitro Zeus. Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images, as well as a video review, after the jump.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-43 Voyager KSI Boss In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



