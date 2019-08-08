|
Transformers WFC Siege Hot Shot In Hand Pics
Thanks to Killtok on Reddit
and Dirge121 on the 2005 Boards, we have a look at War for Cybertron Siege Hot Shot.* He’s a remold based on Deluxe Hound, featuring the color palette of Cybertron Hot Shot
.* No word on when or where this guy will be dropping, stay tuned for more info and join the discussion
on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers WFC Siege Hot Shot In Hand Pics
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.