|
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1605
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1605 Airmail services to certain destinations subject to delay Hongkong Post – Notices (1079)
Vietnam only EMS Available. UK Postal service fully resumed! South Korea Postal service fully resumed! Japan E-Express /EMS Resumed! Canada EMS Limited to 5KG, air mail small packet service also available. Australia E-Express, Air Mail Parcel and EMS Resumed! EMS and E-Express available for USA. EMS and Surface mail available for Malaysia. Latest news, » Continue Reading.
The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1605
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca