|
Wonder Festival Autumn 2021 Online Announced In Japan
We had previously reported the*cancellation of the*Wonder Festival 2021 Autumn convention
*(due to Covid-19 regulations for conventions in Japan). Now, via the*Wonder Festival Website
*it has been announced a new online event: Wonder Festival Autumn 2021 Online. This online event will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 via the official*Wonder Festival Website
. It will be a free broadcast featuring all manufacturer booths and other attractions. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for all the*possible Transformers reveals at this event. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Wonder Festival Autumn 2021 Online Announced In Japan
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca