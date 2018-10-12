|
War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Sideswipe Packaging
Via Weibo user*?????
, we have our first look at the packaging of the*War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Sideswipe. We are glad to see that Sideswipe comes in the same trapezoidal box style of the previously seen Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron.
*We are sure you will really like this new packaging, appealing to the optics and elegant to display, showing a great Sideswipe art on one side. As an extra bonus,*NDA toys
has uploaded clear stock images of the Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron toys we reported before.* Excited about the new Siege line? You can check » Continue Reading.
