Paramount Replacing Bumblebee Ultra HD Discs With Audio Sync Issues
If you bought the Ultra HD home video release of the Bumblebee movie, this information may be of your concern. An article on*comicbook.com
*reports that there has been some*audio sync issues observed in some playback. Paramount Home Media Distribution is now offering a replacement program for Bumblebee 4K Ultra HD discs suffering from audio sync issues after consumers reported lagging audio not aligned with picture. If you own a copy with audio issues, you can ship it to Paramount’s address and you will receive a*replacement disc free of charge. You can read Paramount’s complete statement on this issue (technical details » Continue Reading.
