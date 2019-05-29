Today, 11:49 PM #1 Autobotz24 G1 Junkie Join Date: Dec 2010 Location: Georgetown, ON Posts: 842 Transformers and action figure sale I can meet up in the GTA or at TFCon this summer. Let's make a deal.



G1 reissue

Hot Rod - $30

Ultra Magnus - $70

Dirge - $40



Classics Jetfire (complete) - $20

PoP MISB Outback - $10

MMC Reformatted Felisaber - $60

TFC Photron - $40



All figured listed below - $5 each (will make deals with multiples or add free with multiple large purchases)



Titanium

G1 Optimus Prime

Bumblebee

War Within Optimus Prime

Optimus Primal

Galvatron

Starscream

Thundercracker

Alternators Jazz

Alternators Smokescreen



Optimash Prime

Kree-O Trypticon and Missfire

Loyal Subjects Soundwave

Beast Hunters Ultra Magnus

Decoy Slag and some weird Wreck-Gar



SCF Figures

Diaclone Ultra Magnus

Raiden

Clear Raiden

Clear Rodimus Prime

Pewter Hot Rod

Pewter Jazz

Pewter Devestator

Pewter Optimus Prime

Pewter Dai Atlas



RtS Windcharger

TR Nightbeat

T30 Flanker and Payload



Armada Starscream - $15

Armada Unicron - $60

GM promotional Swerve MISB - $20

RiD Optimus Prime - $30

RiD Ultra Magnus - $30 (both for $50)

G1 Constructions (mostly junker) - $35

Animated Hot Rod - $10

Animated Arcee - $10

FoC Ultra Magnus - $10

RotF Hailstorm

Generations Tankor (Octane) w/reprolables - $10

Generations Galvatron - $5

Generations Hot Rod - $10

Generations Skullgrin - $10

RtS Cyclonus w/ reprolables - $10

Generations Blitzwing - $20

Generations Blurred - $10

Fansproject City Commander w/ KO Ultra Magnus - $50

VHS tapes - $5 for all

2003/'04/'09 Calendars - make an offer

David Kaye autographed photo - $15

RtS Windcharger - $5

Bumblebee keychain - $5

Cliffjumper keychain - $5

PCC Bruticus arm and leg - $5

Fansproject Warbot Defender - $40

Fansproject Warbot Steelcore - $40

T30 Jetfire - $30

Optimus Prime vs. Megatron - $5

RtS Bumblebee - $10



igear Mech Warriors - $15 each or $70 for all

Hench w/reprolables

Bushwacker w/reprolables

U.F.O. w/reprolables

Veer w/reprolables

Duneraker w/reprolables

Cog w/reprolables



Original Metallica Master of Puppets LP - make an offer

BotW Zelda Amiibo - $15

BotW Riding Link Amiibo -$15

Lego snowspeeder - $5

Lego Ultimate Series X-Wing - $175

Lego Ultimate Series Tie Interceptor - $150

Autographed print by "That Yoda Guy" Nick Maley

Metroid Prime 2 Echos plastic poster - make an offer

Street Fighter II Dark Ryu - $5

Mario Kart 64 Bowser - $5

Team Rocket Jessie w/Ekans - $5

Witchblade - $5



McFarland Movie Maniac Series

Rob Zombie - $10

Alice Cooper - $10

Ozzy Osbourne (loose) - $10

Ozzy Osbourne (MISB) - $20

The Crow - on hold

Evil Ash - $20

Chuckie - $20

Edward Scissorhands - on hold

The Fly - $15

The Thing - $15

Jason Vorhees - $30

Freddie Krueger - $30

Leatherface - $30

Candyman - on hold



Witchblade Make an offer

Sara Pezzini

Diamond exclusive series II Sara Pezzini

Ian Nottingham

Kenneth Irons

Medieval Witchblade

Medieval Witchblade Scarlett variant

Magdalena from The Darkness



I also have a large assortment of late 90s image comics like The Darkness, Witchblade, Wild C.A.T.S., Ascension and Spirit of the Tao as well numerous complete sets of Star Wars, and Marvel cards from the late 90's - early 2000s. PM for more details Attached Thumbnails

























Among the winners, there is no room for the weak

