Today, 11:49 PM
Autobotz24
G1 Junkie
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Georgetown, ON
Posts: 842
Transformers and action figure sale
I can meet up in the GTA or at TFCon this summer. Let's make a deal.

G1 reissue
Hot Rod - $30
Ultra Magnus - $70
Dirge - $40

Classics Jetfire (complete) - $20
PoP MISB Outback - $10
MMC Reformatted Felisaber - $60
TFC Photron - $40

All figured listed below - $5 each (will make deals with multiples or add free with multiple large purchases)

Titanium
G1 Optimus Prime
Bumblebee
War Within Optimus Prime
Optimus Primal
Galvatron
Starscream
Thundercracker
Alternators Jazz
Alternators Smokescreen

Optimash Prime
Kree-O Trypticon and Missfire
Loyal Subjects Soundwave
Beast Hunters Ultra Magnus
Decoy Slag and some weird Wreck-Gar

SCF Figures
Diaclone Ultra Magnus
Raiden
Clear Raiden
Clear Rodimus Prime
Pewter Hot Rod
Pewter Jazz
Pewter Devestator
Pewter Optimus Prime
Pewter Dai Atlas

RtS Windcharger
TR Nightbeat
T30 Flanker and Payload

Armada Starscream - $15
Armada Unicron - $60
GM promotional Swerve MISB - $20
RiD Optimus Prime - $30
RiD Ultra Magnus - $30 (both for $50)
G1 Constructions (mostly junker) - $35
Animated Hot Rod - $10
Animated Arcee - $10
FoC Ultra Magnus - $10
RotF Hailstorm
Generations Tankor (Octane) w/reprolables - $10
Generations Galvatron - $5
Generations Hot Rod - $10
Generations Skullgrin - $10
RtS Cyclonus w/ reprolables - $10
Generations Blitzwing - $20
Generations Blurred - $10
Fansproject City Commander w/ KO Ultra Magnus - $50
VHS tapes - $5 for all
2003/'04/'09 Calendars - make an offer
David Kaye autographed photo - $15
RtS Windcharger - $5
Bumblebee keychain - $5
Cliffjumper keychain - $5
PCC Bruticus arm and leg - $5
Fansproject Warbot Defender - $40
Fansproject Warbot Steelcore - $40
T30 Jetfire - $30
Optimus Prime vs. Megatron - $5
RtS Bumblebee - $10

igear Mech Warriors - $15 each or $70 for all
Hench w/reprolables
Bushwacker w/reprolables
U.F.O. w/reprolables
Veer w/reprolables
Duneraker w/reprolables
Cog w/reprolables

Original Metallica Master of Puppets LP - make an offer
BotW Zelda Amiibo - $15
BotW Riding Link Amiibo -$15
Lego snowspeeder - $5
Lego Ultimate Series X-Wing - $175
Lego Ultimate Series Tie Interceptor - $150
Autographed print by "That Yoda Guy" Nick Maley
Metroid Prime 2 Echos plastic poster - make an offer
Street Fighter II Dark Ryu - $5
Mario Kart 64 Bowser - $5
Team Rocket Jessie w/Ekans - $5
Witchblade - $5

McFarland Movie Maniac Series
Rob Zombie - $10
Alice Cooper - $10
Ozzy Osbourne (loose) - $10
Ozzy Osbourne (MISB) - $20
The Crow - on hold
Evil Ash - $20
Chuckie - $20
Edward Scissorhands - on hold
The Fly - $15
The Thing - $15
Jason Vorhees - $30
Freddie Krueger - $30
Leatherface - $30
Candyman - on hold

Witchblade Make an offer
Sara Pezzini
Diamond exclusive series II Sara Pezzini
Ian Nottingham
Kenneth Irons
Medieval Witchblade
Medieval Witchblade Scarlett variant
Magdalena from The Darkness

I also have a large assortment of late 90s image comics like The Darkness, Witchblade, Wild C.A.T.S., Ascension and Spirit of the Tao as well numerous complete sets of Star Wars, and Marvel cards from the late 90's - early 2000s. PM for more details
Among the winners, there is no room for the weak
