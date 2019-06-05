|
Transformers: Authentics Titan Changers Stock Images
Via the*German toy licensing portal Brandora
*we can share for you our first stock images of an unexpected release: The Transformers: Authentics Titan Changers. The Transformers Authentics line brings us simple and fun toys based in the new Evergreen design. The 5-inch “Bravo” and 7-inch “Alpha” assortments were known, together with one single 20-inch “Super” release. Now we have three new figures of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron which are released in the style of previous Titan Changers figures. Big and easy to transform toys aimed to small kids. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then » Continue Reading.
