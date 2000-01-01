Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Spark Toys Megatron, MP 36, MP 01 for sale
Old Today, 04:07 PM   #1
kdj771
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Calgary, AB
Posts: 72
Spark Toys Megatron, MP 36, MP 01 for sale
Both Megatrons complete with original packaging, accesories and instructions. Optimus is loose. Everything legitimate, no ko's.

Takara Masterpiece MP-36 Megatron - $300
Spark Toys ST 02 Spartacus War Within Megatron - $200
MP-01 Optimus Prime  Loose - I think this is the Hasbro version, no instructions or packaging. Includes gun, axe, matrix and megatron gun accessory - $150

Message me for pictures. Will consider reasonable offers, especially if purchasing more than 1. Shipping available.
