Spark Toys Megatron, MP 36, MP 01 for sale
Both Megatrons complete with original packaging, accesories and instructions. Optimus is loose. Everything legitimate, no ko's.
Takara Masterpiece MP-36 Megatron - $300
Spark Toys ST 02 Spartacus War Within Megatron - $200
MP-01 Optimus Prime Loose - I think this is the Hasbro version, no instructions or packaging. Includes gun, axe, matrix and megatron gun accessory - $150
Message me for pictures. Will consider reasonable offers, especially if purchasing more than 1. Shipping available.