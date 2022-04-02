Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible New Retail Listing For 2022 Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Toyline
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:22 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,072
Possible New Retail Listing For 2022 Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Toyline


We have received a brand new retail listing for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts gimmick toyline. Based on the details, it is likely that this is the possible list of figures that will be out in 2022. The list is nearly identical to the Gamefly listing with the addition of Smash Changers Optimus Prime, one additional Battle Changer Bumblebee, and Power Combiner Optimus Prime. Smash Changers Optimus Prime – revealed officially. Power Alliance (Weaponizers) 2-Pack Optimus Primal – revealed via a leak. 2-Pack Optimus Prime*– revealed via a leak (?) 2-Pack Wheeljack 2-Pack Arcee Battle Changers (Battle Chargers) Bumblebee*– revealed &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible New Retail Listing For 2022 Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Toyline appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:37 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.