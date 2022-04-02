We have received a brand new retail listing for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts gimmick toyline. Based on the details, it is likely that this is the possible list of figures that will be out in 2022. The list is nearly identical to the Gamefly listing with the addition of Smash Changers Optimus Prime, one additional Battle Changer Bumblebee, and Power Combiner Optimus Prime. Smash Changers Optimus Prime – revealed officially. Power Alliance (Weaponizers) 2-Pack Optimus Primal – revealed via a leak. 2-Pack Optimus Prime*– revealed via a leak (?) 2-Pack Wheeljack 2-Pack Arcee Battle Changers (Battle Chargers) Bumblebee*– revealed » Continue Reading.
The post Possible New Retail Listing For 2022 Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Toyline
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...