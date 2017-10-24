Machinima’s second Transformers series, Titans Return, will launch November 14th. With that date quickly upon us we can expect to see more promotional images hyping the project. Today we get a very cool look at one of the more anticipated characters of the series: Emissary!*Shared on*Machinima’s Facebook page
, we see Emissary piloting Windblade from what looks to be an escape from the massive Decepticon Trypticon. Two things to note here: the animators creatively included the screw head from the Titans Return toy into the animation design. Secondly, Emissary is portrayed green in this image, which might be » Continue Reading.
