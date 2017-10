Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,067

Machinima?s Titans Return Emissary Teaser Image



Machinima's second Transformers series, Titans Return, will launch November 14th. With that date quickly upon us we can expect to see more promotional images hyping the project. Today we get a very cool look at one of the more anticipated characters of the series: Emissary!*Shared on*



Machinima's Facebook page , we see Emissary piloting Windblade from what looks to be an escape from the massive Decepticon Trypticon. Two things to note here: the animators creatively included the screw head from the Titans Return toy into the animation design. Secondly, Emissary is portrayed green in this image, which might be

