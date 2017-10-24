Thanks to the Planet Iacon Singapore Transformers Facebook page
, we have word of a reissue for the Battle Command Optimus Prime figure. Originally released in 2014 as LA-01*Optimus Prime Battle Command
, this figure features a trailer that can convert into a jetpack attachment while in robot mode, as well as a battle station of sorts for other Autobot figures. Right now we only have initial information, which contains a release date of April 2018*and for 6,800 yen (roughly $60 USD). Stay tuned for more information here. Hit the discussion link below to share your » Continue Reading.
