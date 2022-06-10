Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Masterpiece MPG-03 Yukikaze ? Official First Look At Raiden Torso Mode


Via the official Takara Tomy Twitter*we have our first official look at the*Transformers Masterpiece MPG-03 Yukikaze in his Combiner Raiden torso mode. The images show a close up of Raiden’s head which is a separate piece similar to the original G1 toy. We have a closer at Raiden’s body which looks very bulky and compact. Stay tuned with TW2005 for more updates! Now click on the bar to see the mirrored images attached to this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Masterpiece MPG-03 Yukikaze – Official First Look At Raiden Torso Mode appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



