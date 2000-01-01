I didn't plan to look at Studio Series Ratchet but happened to get him for my birthday, so, why not? It is a good figure and a nice representation of the movie-verse character, but definitely not perfect. All that said, since I already had a version of Ratchet to fit my personal collection, I decided that this guy would represent someone else, namely another medic who has never had any type of physical representation in animation or toy form, and someone who actually trained Ratchet, that being the lesser-known character of Remedy!
