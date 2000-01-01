Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
GotBot
Alternator
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 945
Studio Series Ratchet Review...or is it Remedy?
I didn't plan to look at Studio Series Ratchet but happened to get him for my birthday, so, why not? It is a good figure and a nice representation of the movie-verse character, but definitely not perfect. All that said, since I already had a version of Ratchet to fit my personal collection, I decided that this guy would represent someone else, namely another medic who has never had any type of physical representation in animation or toy form, and someone who actually trained Ratchet, that being the lesser-known character of Remedy!
https://youtu.be/o02f1Pp8PqU
