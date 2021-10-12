|
Transformers Hall Of Fame 2021 Fan Vote Up
Attention to all fans and collectors! The new*Transformers Hall Of Fame 2021 Fan Vote
*is up! Get ready to cast your votes! This year, you can cast your vote via an*online survey hosted via Google docs.
*You have to answer just two questions: Favorite Beast Wars Season 1 character Favorite War For Cybertron: Kingdom Figure Click*here
*to pick up your choices, and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
