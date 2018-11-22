|
Tokyo Comic-Con Exclusive Studio Series SS-EX Bumblebee Retro Garage Set
Takara Tomy Website
has announced the release of the*Tokyo Comic-Con Exclusive Studio Series SS-EX Bumblebee Retro Garage Set. As some of you may have noticed, this is the Takara Tomy release of Hasbro’s San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Bumblebee Retro Rock Garage which included a golden SS-01 1976 Camaro Bumblebee and the G1 Japanese Dinocassettes Dairu and Uruaz. From what we can see from the promotional image, there are no discernible differences compared to the Hasbro version
. This set will be available at Takara Tomy booth at Tokyo Comic-Con 2018 (November 30 to December 2) for 4860 Yen ($43 » Continue Reading.
The post Tokyo Comic-Con Exclusive Studio Series SS-EX Bumblebee Retro Garage Set
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.