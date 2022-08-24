Renegade Game Studios website
*have updated a page with information and a pre-order for their new Transformers Deck Building “Dawn Of The Dinobots” Expansion. This set is a*standalone expansion of compatible with the Transformers Deck Building core game
*featuring the popular Dinobots.*You can pre-order your deck*here*
for $30.00 with a limited-time bonus pack. See the new promotional images as well as the complete product description of this expansion pack after the break. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Board! Transformers Deck-Building Game: Dawn Of The Dinobots Pre-order now for a Q4 2022 release! » Continue Reading.
The post Renegade Game Studios Transformers Deck Building ?Dawn Of The Dinobots? Expansion Pre-Order & Information
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...