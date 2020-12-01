|
Shockwave Lab SL-95 A/B/C War For Cybertron Accessories & Weapons
Third party company*Shockwave Lab*have revealed, via their*Weibo account
, images of their next accessory/upgrade kit: SL-95 A/B/C War For Cybertron accessories & weapons. These are items designed after what we saw in the War For Cybertron cartoon, all compatible with Siege and Earthrise figures. We have the AllSpark, grenades and a rifle. A nice extra bit of detail for your War For Cybertron collection and display. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but Shockwave Lab products dont take much time to be available online once they show their sample images. Click on the bar to » Continue Reading.
