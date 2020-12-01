Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:41 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Shockwave Lab SL-95 A/B/C War For Cybertron Accessories & Weapons


Third party company*Shockwave Lab*have revealed, via their*Weibo account, images of their next accessory/upgrade kit: SL-95 A/B/C War For Cybertron accessories &#38; weapons. These are items designed after what we saw in the War For Cybertron cartoon, all compatible with Siege and Earthrise figures. We have the AllSpark, grenades and a rifle. A nice extra bit of detail for your War For Cybertron collection and display. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but Shockwave Lab products dont take much time to be available online once they show their sample images. Click on the bar to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Shockwave Lab SL-95 A/B/C War For Cybertron Accessories & Weapons appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



