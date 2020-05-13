Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDWs The Future of Comics Today! WonderCon@Home 2020 Panel


The final batch of WonderCon@Home panels includes another turn at the remote mic for IDW Publishing: You asked the questions, and IDWs Chris Ryall (IDWs president, publisher, and chief creative officer) and John Barber (IDWs editor-in-chief) are here to give you the answers! The president/publisher/CCO and editor-in-chief of IDW Publishing (respectively) sit down for a Q&#38;A, fielding questions submitted by fans on social media! From Locke &#38; Key to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, from Sonic the Hedgehog to Usagi Yojimbo, theres nowhere better to get a behind-the-scenes look at these IDW projects and many, many more! And yes, that &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs The Future of Comics Today! WonderCon@Home 2020 Panel appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
