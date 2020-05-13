The final batch of WonderCon@Home
panels includes another turn at the remote mic for IDW Publishing: You asked the questions, and IDWs Chris Ryall (IDWs president, publisher, and chief creative officer) and John Barber (IDWs editor-in-chief) are here to give you the answers! The president/publisher/CCO and editor-in-chief of IDW Publishing (respectively) sit down for a Q&A, fielding questions submitted by fans on social media! From Locke & Key to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, from Sonic the Hedgehog to Usagi Yojimbo, theres nowhere better to get a behind-the-scenes look at these IDW projects and many, many more! And yes, that » Continue Reading.
