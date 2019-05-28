|
Dr. Wu SL-53 Z-Sword for LG-EX Dai Atlas
3P company Dr. Wu*have shared**images of their next upgrade kit:*SL-53 Z-Sword for LG-EX Dai Atlas*via their Weibo account
. The new Takara Tomy LG-EX Dai Atlas was sure a great new incarnation of the Autobot Supreme Commander in the Transformers Zone animation, but his signature weapon: the Z-Sword was missing on this release. Dr. Wu brings us this impressive sword to add more cartoon-accuracy to your display. As seen in the Transformers Zone anime, the Z-Sword is shaped like a big “Z” and it is formed by combining 2 individual swords. Don’t worry about storage, since the two swords can » Continue Reading.
