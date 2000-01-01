Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page CHOO-CHOO!!! banana delivery! Astrotrain and Apeface are official (and two others)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:00 AM   #1
imfallenangel
Machine War
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 282
CHOO-CHOO!!! banana delivery! Astrotrain and Apeface are official (and two others)
Pictures have been officially released and marked for release in December.

Leader Class Astrotrain
Voyager Class Apeface
Deluxe Spinister
Deluxe Crosshairs

Find them on Screenrant
imfallenangel is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Sealed case of 2 Transformers MASTERPIECE OPTIMUS PRIME (MP-10) W/ VECTOR SIGMA
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Legends Class lot 12
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Legends Class lot of 8
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Blaster, Combiner Wars Ultra Magnus, Springer
Transformers
Mastermind Creations MMC R-10 Salvia Prominon (Transformers Solus Prime)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:59 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.