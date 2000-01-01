Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:40 AM
General Tekno
Lugnut rules!
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary AB
Posts: 2,408
Tekno's Sales list - TFcon 2019 update
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...it?usp=sharing
So yeah, I'll be at TFcon Toronto, and as such may as well bump the ol' sales list given anything people buy, I can shove in the suitcase.
Very much willing to do deals, so if you're wanting multiple things make me an offer via PM.
BT Toons
- updates Tuesdays and Fridays.
Tekno Reviews
: Watch Tekno and the Lugnut-tans review and rate toys!
Blog
|
Youtube
|
Twitter
|
DeviantArt
|
Formspring
