Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Looking for Gobot's Cop-tur tail rotor blade
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:07 PM   #1
zackmak
Robot Master
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 752
Looking for Gobot's Cop-tur tail rotor blade
I have the figure, but looking for this accessory pictured. Thanks.!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_7124.jpg Views: 0 Size: 59.4 KB ID: 53864   Click image for larger version Name: Cop-tur figure.jpeg Views: 0 Size: 6.9 KB ID: 53865  
zackmak is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:06 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.