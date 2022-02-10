Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,850
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Rodimus Colored Sample New Images


Via*Flame Toys Twitterand @amiamihobbynews*we images of a colored sample of the impressive*Kuro Kara Kuri*Rodimus*which was on display at*AmiAmi Hobby Camp event in Japan. This figure is part of Flame Toys top quality Kuro Kara Kuri action figure line which is their bigger and more expensive collection. We have great shots of this impressive rendition of Rodimus, heavily based on IDW Rodimus design by Alex Milne. We have a look at the figure and all his accessories: a fire blade, rifle, knife and even an energy bow.* We also have a look at all the extra armor parts for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Rodimus Colored Sample New Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



