Optimus Primal Concept Art for The Last Knight
Artist Furio Tedeschi*continues to share concept art from the latest Transformers live action movie The Last Knight. Earlier we saw concept art for one of the Knights
, and now we get a very surprising look at …*Optimus Primal
! Yes, Optimus Primal. Admittedly we do not know just how far this concept made it during the development of The Last Knight, as the artist himself states: Optimus Primal Concept for TF5 not sure if this landed up happening due to changes …really need to go see the movie before its off circuit. The art however, » Continue Reading.
