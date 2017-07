Optimus Primal Concept Art for The Last Knight

Artist Furio Tedeschi*continues to share concept art from the latest Transformers live action movie The Last Knight. Earlier we saw concept art for one of the Knights , and now we get a very surprising look at …* Optimus Primal ! Yes, Optimus Primal. Admittedly we do not know just how far this concept made it during the development of The Last Knight, as the artist himself states: Optimus Primal Concept for TF5 not sure if this landed up happening due to changes …really need to go see the movie before its off circuit.