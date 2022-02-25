Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Collections Spotlight
Reload this Page Finally got my own Nerd Cave
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:28 PM   #1
muaddibprime
Archivist of Praxus
muaddibprime's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Burnaby BC
Posts: 35
Finally got my own Nerd Cave
Hey everyone I moved to a new bigger place and finally got a room for all my collections.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20220225_160455789.jpg Views: 27 Size: 95.1 KB ID: 51323   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20220225_160517124.jpg Views: 20 Size: 92.5 KB ID: 51324   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20220225_160527651.jpg Views: 21 Size: 94.8 KB ID: 51325   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20220225_160532474.jpg Views: 16 Size: 86.7 KB ID: 51326   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20220225_160606432_HDR.jpg Views: 18 Size: 89.1 KB ID: 51327  
muaddibprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:25 PM   #2
SolidusPrime
Generation 2
SolidusPrime's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 105
Re: Finally got my own Nerd Cave
Nice!
__________________
Sales Thread, Feedback Thread
SolidusPrime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Earthrise Siege Soundwave Spy Patrol Unit Micromaster WFC-GS10
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege Starscream Voyager War for Cybertron WFC S24 Complete
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Titans Return Beachcomber Generations Legends Rare Complete
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Wolfwire & Monxo Titans Return Deluxe TR Complete Hasbro *read*
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Titans Return Mindwipe Generations Deluxe Rare Complete *READ*
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Titans Return Seaspray Generations Legends Rare Complete
Transformers
loose Transformers Combiner Wars FIRST AID Defensor Protectobot - no accessories
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:43 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.