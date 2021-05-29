Nocturn Riff from "Into the Void" Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Calgary Posts: 4,845

Nocturn's 2021 Sales Hey all,



Back with another living room clearout. Local sales preferred, shipping at buyer's expense. Payment by Cash/EMT/Paypal gift.



Items are, by default, loose, complete, in good shape, and without paperwork. Exceptions are noted.



Thanks for looking!



Bayverse



HFTD Leader Starscream 50

TFTM Leader Brawl 30

DOTM Leader Ironhide 30



TLK Voyager Grimlock 15

HFTD Voyager Highbrow 15

DOTM Voyager Shockwave 20

ROTF Voyager Mixmaster 10 (w/ instructions)

AOE Voyager Hound 20



Infernocus 5



ROTF Deluxe Skids 10

ROTF Deluxe Mudflap 10

ROTF Deluxe Breakaway 10 (w/ instructions)

ROTF Deluxe Breakaway 5

ROTF Deluxe Deep Desert Brawl 5

ROTF Deluxe Rampage 5

ROTF Deluxe Dirge 10

ROTF Deluxe Soundwave 4 (w/ insturctions)

ROTF Deluxe Ravage 5

HFTD Deluxe Hailstorm 10

DOTM Deluxe Darksteel 10

AOE Deluxe Lockdown 5

TLK Deluxe Berserker 5



HFTD Human Alliance Basic Sandstorm 5 (no human)

ROTF Basic Dirt Boss 5

ROTF Basic Knock Out 5

RTS Basic Windcharger 5

TFTM Basic Depthcharge 5 (w/ instructions)



Minifigs 1 each or free with other purchase

Grimlock

Scorn

Red Barricade x2

Megatron x2



Prime



Voyager Shockwave 20

Deluxe Dead End 5 (one sword has been chewed up and glued back together)

Deluxe Cliffjumper 10

Deluxe Smokescreen 10

Deluxe Hot Shot 5



RID 2015



Warrior Starscream 5

Warrior Blastwave 5

Warrior Twinferno 5

Warrior Grimlock 5

Warrior Strongarm 5



WFC/FOC



Voyager Grimlock 20 (Chrome version)

Voyager Blaster w/ 5 Data Discs 15

Voyager Soundwave w/ 5 Data Discs 15



Deluxe Jazz 5

Deluxe Ultra Magnus 10

Deluxe Cliffjumper 10

Deluxe Kickback 10

Deluxe Shockwave 10

Deluxe Starscream 10

Deluxe Skywarp 10

Deluxe Thundercracker 10

All 3 seekers for 25



Unicron Trilogy + Adjacents



CYBER KEYS Included but not guaranteed to be the "correct" codes



Supreme Starscream 50



Ultra Scourge 30

Ultra Countdown 20 (no key) PENDING



Voyager Soundwave 15

Voyager Dropshot 15

Voyager Leobreaker 15

Voyager Heavy Load 15 (no key)

Voyager Blaster 5 (no accessories, but has instructions)



Deluxe Sharkticon 5 (loose hips, no missiles) PENDING

Deluxe Red Alert 10 (missing one tool)

Deluxe Thunderblast 10 PENDING

Deluxe Dirt Boss 10

Deluxe Armada Rhinox 5 (no accessories)



Basic Clocker 5 PENDING

Basic Scattorshot 5



CHUG



CW G2 Menasor 80 (only as a set) PENDING

POTP Volcanicus 80 (Red Swoop, only as a set, does not include slash)



T30 Leader Jetfire 30

CW Leader Ultra Magnus 40

POTP Leader Optimus Prime 30



U2008 Ultra Onslaught 20



TR Voyager Optimus Prime 15

TR Voyager Megatron 15

Siege Voyager Springer 20 PENDING

Siege Voyager Starscream 15

GDO Voyager Hot Spot 20

GDO Voyager Megatron 20

T30 Voyager Blitzwing 10

HFTD Voyager Grapple 15

CW Voyager Sky Lynx 15

U2008 Voyager Treadbolt 5 (missing helmet, missiles, handguns)



T30 Deluxe Windblade 10

T30 Centuritron/Minicon Assualt Team 5

T30 Deluxe Wheeljack 5

T30 Deluxe Goldbug 10

T30 Deluxe Chromia 10

TR Deluxe Kup 10

GEN Deluxe Warpath 10

GEN Deluxe Darkmount 5 (loose hips)

GEN Deluxe Thunderwing 10

GEN Deluxe Skids 10

GEN Deluxe Wreck-Gar 10 (w/ reprolabels)

GEN Deluxe Kup 10

GEN Deluxe Hoist 10

GEN Deluxe Trailbreaker 10

U2008 Deluxe Acid Storm 10

U2008 Deluxe Tankor/Octane 5

U2008 Deluxe Cyclonus 10

U2008 Deluxe Hound w/ Ravage 10 (missing bullbar piece on hound)

Classics SE Deluxe Drag Strip 20

Classics Deluxe Mirage 10

Classics Deluxe Astrotrain 10

Classics Deluxe Cliffjumper 10

GDO Deluxe Springer 10

WFCT SE Deluxe Black Roritchi 20 (w/ instructions) PENDING



TR Legends Bumblebee 5

CW Legends Shockwave 5



TR TM Apeface 2 PENDING



MISC



Star Wars Darth Vader Death Star 30 (missing missile, maybe some of the microfigs? Has cape, gun, and saber)



Botcon Voyager Flak 40

Botcon Ultra Landshark 50

Flak + Landshark for 80



Beast Wars Deluxe Wolfang 10 (no missiles)



Animated Deluxe Blackarachnia 5 (no weapon)



PCC Smolder w/ Chopster 5



Universe Basic Air Raid 5

Universe Basic Wind Sheer 5



G2 Hooligan 5 (missing top fins)



Botshot Prowl FREE w/ purchase (yellowed, floppy)



Alternity Skywarp 30 (w/ box and instructions)

Alternity Cliffjumper 30 (w/ box and instructions) Attached Thumbnails













