Nocturn's 2021 Sales
Bayverse
HFTD Leader Starscream 50
TFTM Leader Brawl 30
DOTM Leader Ironhide 30
TLK Voyager Grimlock 15
HFTD Voyager Highbrow 15
DOTM Voyager Shockwave 20
ROTF Voyager Mixmaster 10 (w/ instructions)
AOE Voyager Hound 20
Infernocus 5
ROTF Deluxe Skids 10
ROTF Deluxe Mudflap 10
ROTF Deluxe Breakaway 10 (w/ instructions)
ROTF Deluxe Breakaway 5
ROTF Deluxe Deep Desert Brawl 5
ROTF Deluxe Rampage 5
ROTF Deluxe Dirge 10
ROTF Deluxe Soundwave 4 (w/ insturctions)
ROTF Deluxe Ravage 5
HFTD Deluxe Hailstorm 10
DOTM Deluxe Darksteel 10
AOE Deluxe Lockdown 5
TLK Deluxe Berserker 5
HFTD Human Alliance Basic Sandstorm 5 (no human)
ROTF Basic Dirt Boss 5
ROTF Basic Knock Out 5
RTS Basic Windcharger 5
TFTM Basic Depthcharge 5 (w/ instructions)
Minifigs 1 each or free with other purchase
Grimlock
Scorn
Red Barricade x2
Megatron x2
Prime
Voyager Shockwave 20
Deluxe Dead End 5 (one sword has been chewed up and glued back together)
Deluxe Cliffjumper 10
Deluxe Smokescreen 10
Deluxe Hot Shot 5
RID 2015
Warrior Starscream 5
Warrior Blastwave 5
Warrior Twinferno 5
Warrior Grimlock 5
Warrior Strongarm 5
WFC/FOC
Voyager Grimlock 20 (Chrome version)
Voyager Blaster w/ 5 Data Discs 15
Voyager Soundwave w/ 5 Data Discs 15
Deluxe Jazz 5
Deluxe Ultra Magnus 10
Deluxe Cliffjumper 10
Deluxe Kickback 10
Deluxe Shockwave 10
Deluxe Starscream 10
Deluxe Skywarp 10
Deluxe Thundercracker 10
All 3 seekers for 25
Unicron Trilogy + Adjacents
CYBER KEYS Included but not guaranteed to be the "correct" codes
Supreme Starscream 50
Ultra Scourge 30
Ultra Countdown 20 (no key) PENDING
Voyager Soundwave 15
Voyager Dropshot 15
Voyager Leobreaker 15
Voyager Heavy Load 15 (no key)
Voyager Blaster 5 (no accessories, but has instructions)
Deluxe Sharkticon 5 (loose hips, no missiles) PENDING
Deluxe Red Alert 10 (missing one tool)
Deluxe Thunderblast 10 PENDING
Deluxe Dirt Boss 10
Deluxe Armada Rhinox 5 (no accessories)
Basic Clocker 5 PENDING
Basic Scattorshot 5
CHUG
CW G2 Menasor 80 (only as a set) PENDING
POTP Volcanicus 80 (Red Swoop, only as a set, does not include slash)
T30 Leader Jetfire 30
CW Leader Ultra Magnus 40
POTP Leader Optimus Prime 30
U2008 Ultra Onslaught 20
TR Voyager Optimus Prime 15
TR Voyager Megatron 15
Siege Voyager Springer 20 PENDING
Siege Voyager Starscream 15
GDO Voyager Hot Spot 20
GDO Voyager Megatron 20
T30 Voyager Blitzwing 10
HFTD Voyager Grapple 15
CW Voyager Sky Lynx 15
U2008 Voyager Treadbolt 5 (missing helmet, missiles, handguns)
T30 Deluxe Windblade 10
T30 Centuritron/Minicon Assualt Team 5
T30 Deluxe Wheeljack 5
T30 Deluxe Goldbug 10
T30 Deluxe Chromia 10
TR Deluxe Kup 10
GEN Deluxe Warpath 10
GEN Deluxe Darkmount 5 (loose hips)
GEN Deluxe Thunderwing 10
GEN Deluxe Skids 10
GEN Deluxe Wreck-Gar 10 (w/ reprolabels)
GEN Deluxe Kup 10
GEN Deluxe Hoist 10
GEN Deluxe Trailbreaker 10
U2008 Deluxe Acid Storm 10
U2008 Deluxe Tankor/Octane 5
U2008 Deluxe Cyclonus 10
U2008 Deluxe Hound w/ Ravage 10 (missing bullbar piece on hound)
Classics SE Deluxe Drag Strip 20
Classics Deluxe Mirage 10
Classics Deluxe Astrotrain 10
Classics Deluxe Cliffjumper 10
GDO Deluxe Springer 10
WFCT SE Deluxe Black Roritchi 20 (w/ instructions) PENDING
TR Legends Bumblebee 5
CW Legends Shockwave 5
TR TM Apeface 2 PENDING
MISC
Star Wars Darth Vader Death Star 30 (missing missile, maybe some of the microfigs? Has cape, gun, and saber)
Botcon Voyager Flak 40
Botcon Ultra Landshark 50
Flak + Landshark for 80
Beast Wars Deluxe Wolfang 10 (no missiles)
Animated Deluxe Blackarachnia 5 (no weapon)
PCC Smolder w/ Chopster 5
Universe Basic Air Raid 5
Universe Basic Wind Sheer 5
G2 Hooligan 5 (missing top fins)
Botshot Prowl FREE w/ purchase (yellowed, floppy)
Alternity Skywarp 30 (w/ box and instructions)
Alternity Cliffjumper 30 (w/ box and instructions)
