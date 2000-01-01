Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:06 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,844
Studio Series 86 Scourge Review
Now THIS is what a voyager should be. We might well have a definitive Scourge on our hands.

https://youtu.be/FWWt53ocKvI
