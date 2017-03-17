Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,202

Masterpiece MP-36 Megatron 2.0 In Hand Video



2005 boards user MachineHeart88 has shared a very nice in-hand video showing the highly expected MP-36 Megatron. While there are no comments on the video, we have a good close up of all the extra parts and bonus of the figure. In the end, we see some of the articulation in the figure that has got very nice ratchets. After watching the video, don’t forget to click on the bar and share your opinions at the 2005 boards.



